Nov 2 Approach Resources Inc
* Privately-Negotiated exchange of $130 million of 7.00%
senior notes due 2021
* Approach Resources Inc - privately-negotiated exchange of
$130 million of 7.00% senior notes due 2021
* Approach Resources Inc - transactions would reduce
company's long-term debt by up to $230.3 million
* Approach Resources Inc - transactions would generate up to
$70 million in future interest savings and enhance company's
liquidity
* Approach Resources Inc - expects to close initial exchange
and launch follow-on exchange offer in q1 of 2017
* Approach Resources Inc says transactions were unanimously
approved by company's board of directors
* Approach Resources Inc - has agreed to offer to exchange
its remaining $99.8 million principal amount of outstanding
senior notes for common stock
* Approach Resources Inc - company also will enter into a
stockholders agreement with wilks
* Approach Resources - will cause three wilks' designees to
be appointed to board of directors of company, expanding board
from five members to eight
* Approach Resources Inc - wilks has agreed to vote its
shares in proportion with non-wilks stockholders on typical
annual meeting matters
* Press release - approach resources inc. Announces
strategic alliance and deleveraging transactions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: