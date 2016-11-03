BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 2 Information Services Corp
* Q3 revenue of $22.9 million compared to $19.7 million in q3 2015.
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ISC reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: nCCN2XpgB3 Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing