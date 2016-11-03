BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 2 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Increase to Granite's targeted annualized distribution, to $2.60 from $2.40 per stapled unit
* Q3 FFO per stapled unit $0.90
* Granite announces 2016 third quarter results and increases distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing