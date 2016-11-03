BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 2 Slate Retail Reit
* Slate Retail REIT reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly FFO per WA units $0.32
* Qtrly AFFO per WA units $0.26
* Qtrly rental revenue $23.7 million versus $22.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing