Nov 3 Rockwell Diamonds Inc
* Rockwell provides interim update
* Rockwell diamonds inc -has received offers for certain assets and is considering its
options and possibility of transacting on one or more of assets.
* Rockwell diamonds-implementation of mining agreement between h c van wyk diamonds and
c-rock mining have not proceeded as per agreements
* Rockwell diamonds- implementation of other related agreements between hcvw, saxendrift
mine and cml, have not proceeded as per agreements
* Rockwell diamonds-"has been brought to our notice that cml and/or some of its agents have
been distributing confidential information to third parties"
