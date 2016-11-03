Nov 3 Encana Corp :
* Remains on target to meet or exceed its 2016 guidance
* Encana - in quarter, lowered its operating expense and
transportation and processing costs by around five percent on a
boe basis compared to previous quarter
* Core four assets, Permian, Eagle Ford, Duvernay and
Montney delivered 242,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day in
quarter
* Encana -core four assets contributed 104,500 bbls/d, or 89
percent, of Q3 liquids production and 830 mmcf/d, or 63 percent,
of Q3 natural gas production
* Encana Corp > - as at october 21, 2016, hedged about
65,500 bbls/d remaining 2016 oil and condensate production at
average price of $55.12 per barrel
* Has entered into an additional 10,000 bbls/d of wti fixed
price swaps for 2017 at an average price of $54.21 per barrel
* Encana Corp says company expects to spud at least three
more austin chalk wells before end of 2016
* Encana corp says in Q3, company reduced net debt by about
$2.0 billion compared to Q2
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
