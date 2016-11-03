BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp
* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly net interest margin $11.8 million versus $12.2 million
* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing