Nov 3 Commscope Holding Company Inc -

* Commscope Holding Company Inc says Q3 cash flow from operations of $257 million, up 128 percent year over year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commscope Holding Company Inc sees Q4 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.54 - $0.59

* Commscope reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 sales $1.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.59

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.62

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.05

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.885 billion to $4.935 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S