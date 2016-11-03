BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Lexington Realty Trust
* Lexington Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* FFO guidance for year ended December 31, 2016 to an expected range of $1.09 to $1.11 per diluted common share
* Q3 revenue rose 0.9 percent to $106.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing