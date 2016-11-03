Nov 3 Becton Dickinson And Co :
* Becton Dickinson and Co - expects full fiscal year 2017
revenues to decrease 3.0 to 3.5 percent
* Becton Dickinson sees full fiscal year 2017 revenues to
increase 4.5 to 5.0 percent on comparable, currency-neutral
basis
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.44, revenue view $12.28
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Becton Dickinson- expects full fiscal year 2017 diluted
earnings per share to be between $7.23 and $7.33
* Becton dickinson - including estimated unfavorable impact
from forex co expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be
between $9.45 - $9.55 in 2017
* Bd announces results for 2016 fourth fiscal quarter and
full year; provides fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $7.23 to $7.33
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.12
* Q4 revenue $3.231 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.22
billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.62 to $9.72
including items
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $12.48 billion
