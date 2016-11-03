Nov 3 Leidos Holdings Inc :
* Sees 2016 revenues of $7.0 billion to $7.1 billion
* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations of $3.50 to $3.60
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.17, revenue view $6.94
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Leidos holdings, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal year
2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.25 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.80 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $1.87 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: