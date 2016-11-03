Nov 3 Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Sage Therapeutics Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides SRSE European update

* Qtrly net loss per share $1.15

* Sage Therapeutics says ongoing phase 3 status trial expected to be sufficient to support european marketing authorization application for SAGE-547 in SRSE

* Sage Therapeutics Inc says eight clinical trials across pipeline expected to generate top-line data in 2017

* Sage Therapeutics says expects existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will fund operating and capital expenditure requirements into Q2 2018

* Sage Therapeutics says advancing a portfolio of multiple, novel central nervous system product candidates targeting GABA and NMDA receptor systems