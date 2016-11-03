Nov 3 Sage Therapeutics Inc
* Sage Therapeutics Inc announces third quarter 2016
financial results and provides SRSE European update
* Qtrly net loss per share $1.15
* Sage Therapeutics says ongoing phase 3 status trial
expected to be sufficient to support european marketing
authorization application for SAGE-547 in SRSE
* Sage Therapeutics Inc says eight clinical trials across
pipeline expected to generate top-line data in 2017
* Sage Therapeutics says expects existing cash, cash
equivalents, marketable securities will fund operating and
capital expenditure requirements into Q2 2018
* Sage Therapeutics says advancing a portfolio of multiple,
novel central nervous system product candidates targeting GABA
and NMDA receptor systems
