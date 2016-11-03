BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Littelfuse Inc
* Littelfuse reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.35
* Q3 sales $280.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $278.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $270 million to $280 million
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 to $1.59 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $273.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.