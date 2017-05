Nov 3 Triple-s Management Corp :

* Qtrly consolidated loss ratio was 87.2 pct

* Qtrly consolidated premiums earned were $721.2 million, down 3.4 pct from last year

* Premiums decrease was principally due to lower premiums in managed care business

* Have decided to freeze our defined benefit pension plan effective Q1 of 2017

* Freezing defined benefit pension plan to generate average annual savings of approximately $6 million

* Effective october transferred u.s. Virgin islands business to a third party, eliminating annual losses in excess of $3 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.26

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $744.7 million