BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Chatham Lodging Trust :
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.71
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34
* Chatham lodging trust - qtrly occupancy was down 3.9 percent to 84 percent
* Chatham lodging trust - q3 portfolio revenue per available room declined 2.1 percent , compared to 2015 q3 to $143 for chatham's 38, wholly owned hotels
* Chatham lodging trust - sees fy revpar $130-$131
* Chatham lodging trust - sees fy total hotel revenue $287.8-$289.0 million
* Chatham lodging trust - sees fy net income per diluted share $0.77-$0.80
* Chatham lodging trust - sees fy adjusted ffo per diluted share $2.21-$2.24
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $293.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chatham lodging-FY guidance reflects closure of springhill suites in savannah, ga., for about one week related to hurricane matthew among others
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $80.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $293.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chatham lodging trust announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing