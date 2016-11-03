Nov 3 Store Capital Corp :

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising expected 2016 annual real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales to about $1.1 billion

* Store capital announces third quarter 2016 operating results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.74 to $1.76

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue rose 29.7 percent to $97 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.62 to $1.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: