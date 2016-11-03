Nov 3 Geo Group Inc :

* Geo Group Inc - increased fy 2016 net income attributable to geo guidance to $1.88-$1.90 per diluted share

* Geo Group - increased fy 2016 affo guidance to $3.65-$3.67 per diluted share

* Geo Group Inc says 3q16 affo of $0.96 per diluted share

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The Geo Group reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.79

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $552 million to $557 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $2.18 billion

* Q3 revenue $554.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $567.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $3.65 to $3.67

* Sees q4 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.94 to $0.96