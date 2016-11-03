BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Geo Group Inc :
* Geo Group Inc - increased fy 2016 net income attributable to geo guidance to $1.88-$1.90 per diluted share
* Geo Group - increased fy 2016 affo guidance to $3.65-$3.67 per diluted share
* Geo Group Inc says 3q16 affo of $0.96 per diluted share
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The Geo Group reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.79
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $552 million to $557 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $2.18 billion
* Q3 revenue $554.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $567.2 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $3.65 to $3.67
* Sees q4 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.94 to $0.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing