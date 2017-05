Nov 3 Enviva Partners Lp

* Enviva partners lp - provided full-year 2017 guidance for net income in a range of $31.0 million to $35.0 million

* Enviva partners lp - to purchase enviva pellets sampson, llc for $175.0 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda to be in or slightly above range of $86.0 million to $88.0 million

* Enviva partners lp - partnership now expects full-year 2016 net income to be in range of $34.0 million to $36.0 million

* Enviva partners lp - fy 2016 adjusted ebitda is now expected to be in or slightly above range of $86.0 million to $88.0 million

* Expects to incur maintenance capital expenditures of $4.0 million for fy 2016

* Enviva partners-expects to incur interest expense net of amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount of $16.0 million in 2016

* Enviva partners lp - for full-year 2016, partnership continues to expect to distribute at least $2.10 per common and subordinated unit

* Enviva partners lp - for full-year 2017, we expect to distribute at least $2.35 per common and subordinated unit

* Enviva partners lp - qtrly net income per common unit $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $120.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enviva partners, lp reports strong financial results for third quarter 2016, announces drop-down transaction, and provides guidance for 2017

* Q3 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.2 million