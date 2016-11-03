BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Stonegate Mortgage Corp
* Stonegate mortgage corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $66.3 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing