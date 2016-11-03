BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Four Corners Property Trust Inc -
* Four Corners Property Trust Inc quarterly NAREIT FFO per share $0.34; quarterly earnings per share $0.25
* Four Corners Property Trust Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Q3 FFO per share $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing