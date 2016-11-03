Nov 3 Agrium Inc
* Agrium inc - q3 wholesale sales were $518 million versus
$673 million
* Agrium inc - qtrly loss per share $0.29
* Agrium inc says reiterating 2016 range for retail crop
nutrient sales tonnes at between 9.8 million to 10.2 million
tonnes
* Qtrly nitrogen sales volumes were lower than same period
last year
* Q3 sales $2,245 million versus $2,524 million last year
* Agrium inc says lowering retail ebitda range between
$1.07-billion and $1.11-billion for 2016
* Q3 retail sales of $1,857 million versus $2,011 million
last year
* Qtrly international potash sales volumes were 26 percent
higher than q3 of last year
* Agrium inc says total crop nutrient sales were 14 percent
lower this quarter compared to same period last year
* Expect agrium's capital expenditures for remainder of 2016
to approximate $200-million to $250-million
* Agrium inc says potash gross profit in q3 declined 98
percent compared to same period last year due to downward
pressure on potash benchmark prices
* Lower end of 2016 nitrogen production guidance was
increased to 3.6 million tonnes
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.11, revenue view $13.87
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agrium -u.s. Harvest is progressing at a near-average pace
signifying a wider fall application season versus previous three
years if weather cooperates
* Agrium - incurred costs in quarter related to proposed
merger with potashcorp and merger and related costs aggregating
to $17-million, legal settlements and fees of $18-million
* Agrium -u.s. Offshore urea imports are down about 65
percent so far in 2016/17 fertilizer year, as prices were below
import parity throughout much of q3
* Agrium inc says weak indian diammonium phosphate (dap)
imports and recent lack of demand from brazil have maintained
pressure on phosphate market
* Agrium reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.60 to $5.00
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: