Nov 3 On Deck Capital Inc

* Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to $77.4 million

* On deck capital inc - sees 2016 gross revenue between $280 million and $290 million.; sees 2016 adjusted ebitda between a loss of $35 million and loss of $43 million

* Ondeck reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S