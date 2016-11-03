BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 On Deck Capital Inc
* Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to $77.4 million
* On deck capital inc - sees 2016 gross revenue between $280 million and $290 million.; sees 2016 adjusted ebitda between a loss of $35 million and loss of $43 million
* Ondeck reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing