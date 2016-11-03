Nov 3 Gildan Activewear Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.48 to $1.50
* Says for full year 2016, company expects to achieve
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $2.6 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $2.64
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gildan Activewear Inc - net sales for year are now
expected to be approximately $2.6 billion compared to company's
prior guidance of approximately $2.65 billion
* Gildan Activewear Inc - expects capital expenditures for
2016 towards lower end of its previous projected range of
$150-$175 million
* Gildan Activewear - updated 2016 fy guidance primarily
reflects lower than anticipated results in Q3, tempered branded
apparel sales expectations in Q4
* Gildan Activewear reports third quarter 2016 results and
updates guidance for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 sales rose 6 percent to $715 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items
