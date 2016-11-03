BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 State Auto Financial Corp :
* State Auto Financial Corp says Q3 book value per share of $21.82
* State Auto Financial reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing