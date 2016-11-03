Nov 3 State Auto Financial Corp :

* State Auto Financial Corp says Q3 book value per share of $21.82

* State Auto Financial reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S