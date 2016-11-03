BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 World Acceptance Corp :
* World Acceptance Corporation reports second quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $1.76
* Q2 revenue $129.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $128.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing