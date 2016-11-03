Nov 3 Hyatt Hotels Corp :
* Hyatt Hotels Corp says Q3 comparable U.S. hotel RevPAR
increased 3.8%; full service and select service hotel RevPAR
increased 3.4% and 4.6%, respectively
* Qtrly comparable systemwide RevPAR increased 2.5%,
including an increase of 1.0% at comparable owned and leased
hotels
* Qtrly net hotel and net rooms growth was 9% and 7%,
respectively
* Sees FY comparable systemwide RevPAR is expected to
increase approximately 2% to 3%, as compared to fiscal year 2015
* Says company expects to open more than 60 hotels in 2016
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately $250 million
* Hyatt reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
