Nov 3 Fortress Investment Group Llc -

* Q3 revenues of $ 261 million versus $264 million

* Q3 revenue view $245.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortress investment group - management fee paying assets under management of $70.1 billion as of september 30, down 6% compared to september 30, 2015

* Fortress investment group llc says as of september 30, 2016, aum totaled $70.1 billion, down slightly compared to previous quarter

* Fortress reports third quarter 2016 results and announces dividend of $0.09 per share

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.07

