BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 TICC Capital Corp :
* Qtrly net investment income of $0.11 per share
* Qtrly core net investment income $0.30 per share
* TICC announces results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and announces quarterly distribution of $0.29 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing