Nov 3 Saratoga Resources Inc :
* Saratoga Resources, Inc. Emerges from chapter 11
* Saratoga Resources- retained selected non-producing oil
and gas assets, including license to more than 450 square miles
of high quality seismic data
* Saratoga Resources Inc - retained all of first and second
lien debt of Saratoga was discharged
* Saratoga Resources Inc - has retained all shares of common
stock outstanding prior to bankruptcy continue to be issued and
outstanding
* Saratoga Resources Inc - Saratoga is substantially
debt-free and its outstanding shares remain unchanged
* Saratoga resources inc - Thomas Cooke, Andrew Clifford and
Rex White, Jr. continue to serve as directors of Saratoga
* Saratoga resources inc - "management plans to evaluate
retained assets with a view to developing a post-bankruptcy plan
of operations"
