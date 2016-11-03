BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Whitehorse Finance Inc -
* Quarterly net investment income of $7.3 million
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $13.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q3 sales $33.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing