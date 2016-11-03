Nov 3 Noranda Income Fund
* As a result of change to market term pricing, fund's
financial results will differ materially, beginning in q2 2017
* Glencore Canada will arrange, as agent on behalf of fund,
for purchase of zinc concentrate required by fund
* Noranda Income Fund -received notification from Glencore
Canada indicating it will renew agreement of zinc concentrate
for 5 years through may 2, 2022
* Noranda Income Fund -main challenge facing fund will be to
continue to operate processing facility at profit once market
terms take effect may 3, 2017
* "board of trustees is carefully reviewing fund's reserves
and will augment reserves if necessary"
* Noranda Income Fund receives confirmation from Glencore
Canada that supply and processing agreement will be renewed
