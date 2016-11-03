Nov 3 National Retail Properties Inc

* Qtrly core FFO per share $ 0.59

* Qtrly AFFO per common share $ 0.61

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 FFO guidance of $2.42 to $2.48 per share

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.46 to $2.52

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.37 to $2.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: