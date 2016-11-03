BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 MFA Financial Inc
* Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MFA Financial inc - qtrly net interest income $64.5 million versus $76 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing