BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Ci Financial Corp :
* CI Financial Corp says board of directors declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.115 per share
* Average assets under management at quarter end $112.26 billion versus $108.54 billion last year
* CI financial reports third quarter results; earnings per share up 7 pct from the previous quarter
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.51
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales C$3.3 billion
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing