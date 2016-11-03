Nov 3 Baldwin & Lyons Inc

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc announces results for the quarter and nine months

* Says net premiums earned for Q3 of 2016 was $71.2 million, 8.8% higher than last year's Q3

* Baldwin & Lyons says book value per share on September 30, 2016 of $26.98 increased $.18 per share during Q3

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27