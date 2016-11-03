BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Baldwin & Lyons Inc
* Baldwin & Lyons Inc announces results for the quarter and nine months
* Says net premiums earned for Q3 of 2016 was $71.2 million, 8.8% higher than last year's Q3
* Baldwin & Lyons says book value per share on September 30, 2016 of $26.98 increased $.18 per share during Q3
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing