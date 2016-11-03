Nov 3 Saputo Inc

* Saputo inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Saputo inc says fluctuation of canadian dollar versus foreign currencies during quarter had a negative impact on revenues of approximately $56 million

* Saputo inc says in canada, competitive market which existed in fiscal 2016 is anticipated to continue in fiscal 2017 and remains a company challenge

* Saputo -intends to renew its normal course issuer bid expiring on nov 16, 2016 and renew its medium term note program expiring in dec 2016

* saputo: financial results for fiscal 2017 second quarter ended september 30, 2016

