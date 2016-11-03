BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Mackinac Financial Corp :
* Mackinac financial corp- qtrly net interest income $8.69 million versus $7.24 million
* Mackinac Financial Corporation reports nine month and third quarter results following second acquisition of 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing