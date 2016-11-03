BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 TMX Group Ltd
* All TMX equities marketplaces volume 11.2 billion for oct versus 12.1 billion for sept
* Tmx group consolidated trading statistics - october 2016
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing