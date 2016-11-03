BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Nov 3 Mercadolibre Inc
* Qtrly gross merchandise volume was $2,040.2 million, a 10.8% increase in usd
* Qtrly total items shipped through mercadoenvíos, increased 86% year-over-year to 23.1 million units
* Mercadolibre, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.88
* Q3 revenue $230.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $223.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures