BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Cedar Realty Trust Inc
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc qtrly same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 1.2%
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - Company expects 2016 operating FFO to be approximately $0.56 per diluted share
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - Company updated its nareit-defined FFO range to $0.50 to $0.51 per diluted share
* Cedar Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.15
* Q3 FFO per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing