Nov 3 Cedar Realty Trust Inc

* Cedar Realty Trust Inc qtrly same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 1.2%

* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - Company expects 2016 operating FFO to be approximately $0.56 per diluted share

* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - Company updated its nareit-defined FFO range to $0.50 to $0.51 per diluted share

* Cedar Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.15

* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.15

* Q3 FFO per share $0.14