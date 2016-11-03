BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3Bankrate Inc
* Bankrate inc qtrly earnings per share $0.12
* Bankrate inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $117 million to $122 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $438 million to $443 million
* Sees q4 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $30 million to $32 million
* Bankrate reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 29 percent to $128.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing