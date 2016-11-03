Nov 3Bankrate Inc

* Bankrate inc qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Bankrate inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $117 million to $122 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $438 million to $443 million

* Sees q4 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $30 million to $32 million

* Bankrate reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 29 percent to $128.8 million