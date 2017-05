Nov 4 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Net loss for quarter ended september 30, 2016 was $7.7 million, compared to $3.8 million for same period in 2015

* Xenon expects to file an investigational new drug (ind) application for selective nav 1.6 inhibitors in mid-2017

* Xenon pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 revenue $400,000 versus $4.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: