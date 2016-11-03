BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Altus Group Ltd -
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.31
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue rose 8.5 percent to C$110.9 million
* Altus group reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing