BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Hercules Capital Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Hercules announces strong third quarter financial results with $0.32 nii per share and a $0.31 quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing