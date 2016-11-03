UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 3 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
* Q3 total revenue increased 7.8 pct to $95.8 million compared to $88.9 million
* Q3 system-wide comparable restaurant sales grew 1.6 pct
* Expects 2016 pro forma diluted net income per share ranging from $0.67 to $0.68
* Sees 2016 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.0 pct
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 pro forma earnings per share $0.67 to $0.68
* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $95.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $97.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.