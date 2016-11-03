BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 4 Seritage Growth Properties :
* Seritage Growth Properties quarterly total net operating income ("total NOI") of $48.1 mln
* Seritage Growth Properties qtrly company FFO of $32.6 mln, or $0.59 per diluted share
* Seritage Growth Properties reports third quarter 2016 operating results
* Q3 FFO per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing