BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Dct Industrial Trust Inc -
* Raised and narrowed 2016 FFO guidance, as adjusted, to between $2.23 and $2.25 per diluted share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 6.9 percent to $0.31 per share
* Raised and narrowed 2016 net earnings guidance to between $0.87 and $0.91 per diluted share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DCT Industrial Trust reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing