BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Nov 3 Global Indemnity Plc
* Qtrly net premiums written $ 115.1 million versus $ 122.5 million
* Global Indemnity Plc - Book value per share $ 44.55 as of september 30, 2016
* Global Indemnity Plc reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing