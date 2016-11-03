BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd
* Qtrly gross premiums written $142.6 million versus $205.6 million
* Qtrly net premiums earned $128.2 million versus $208.8 million
* Third point re reports third quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.68
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing