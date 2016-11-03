BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 HCI Group Inc
* HCI Group-Included in losses,loss adjustment expenses for three months ended September 30, 2016 were initial losses from hurricane Hermine of about $2.5 million
* Hci group inc qtrly net premiums earned were $63.3 million compared with $62.8 million in same period in 2015
* HCI Group reports third quarter and nine-month 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing